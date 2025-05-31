Kathmandu, May 31: With the onset of the monsoon, heavy rainfall has occurred in some areas of Koshi Province. The Meteorological Forecasting Division has reported that in the last 6 hours, 131 millimeters of rain fell in Sunsari and 104 millimeters in Jhapa.

Even now, it is raining in some places including Koshi, Madhesh, Bagmati, and Karnali provinces. The Meteorological Department has indicated that there is a possibility of light to moderate rain in many areas on Saturday afternoon as well.

Tonight, there is a possibility of light to moderate rain with thunderstorms in some areas of the Koshi and Madhes provinces, a few places in the remaining hilly regions, and one or two places in the rest of the country. There is also a possibility of heavy rain in one or two places in the Koshi and Madhes provinces. In one or two places in the high hilly and Himalayan regions of the country, there is a possibility of light rain along with snowfall.

Due to the possibility of heavy rainfall in one or two places in the Koshi and Madhes provinces, the department has requested to adopt necessary precautions as it may affect daily life, agriculture, health, road, and air transportation.

This year's monsoon arrived two weeks early, entering the Koshi Province from Thursday night. The meteorological department has stated that the monsoon has affected all areas of Koshi and is gradually spreading to other regions as well.

Meteorologists have already predicted that this year's monsoon will bring more rain than before.

