Kathmandu, May 31: The famous Bhoto Jatra festival is being organized on Sunday afternoon at Jawlakhel Square.

The Rato Machhendranath chariot has already been brought to Jawlakhel for the festival.

On the occasion of the Bhoto Jatra festival, the government has announced a public holiday in the Kathmandu Valley.

A traditional Bhoto (vest) will be displayed on the occasion.

The Rato Machhindranath chariot-pulling festival is observed by the Newar community in Lalitpur with the belief in good rains and good harvest in the country.

People’s News Monitoring Service.