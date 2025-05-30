Kathmandu, May 30: Senior journalist and litterateur Vijay Chalise passed away this morning while undergoing treatment at Nepal Medical College in Jorpati.

Chalise, 74, served as the executive chairman of the Gorkhapatra Sansthan and the chief editor of the Gorkhapatra daily in the past.

Chalisek also published a book on journalism, 'Principles of Communication'. He was honored with the Ramchandra-Indra Journalism Award of 50,000 rupees during a special ceremony held on Baisakh 24, marking the 125th anniversary of Gorkhapatra Daily.

Senior literary figure Ramesh Bikal's son, Chalise has authored several books.

The People’s Review weekly family prays to the Almighty for the eternal peace of the departed soul and extends heartfelt condolences to the members of the bereaved family.

People’s News Monitoring Service.