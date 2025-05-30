Kathmandu, May 30: The pro-monarchy groups staged a grand demonstration around the Maitighar-Bijuli Bazar area.

The agitation, also known as the “Umbrella Revolution” started on May 29, continued today as well.

The agitation groups had announced to demonstrate human sea at King's Way (in front of the Royal Palace) on Saturday, but, on Friday evening, the District Administration declared the King's Way as a prohibited zone restricting a gathering of above five persons.

The Joint Movement Committee is yet to react to the recent government decision.

Be that as it may, the government seems afraid of the gathering of people in favour of monarchy in two days of demonstrations in Kathmandu.

The Joint Movement Committee, comprised of 50 different political parties and Hindu groups, chanted slogans against Prime Minister K.P. Oli, federal structure and asked for the restoration of a Hindu kingdom by abolishing the present constitution.

On Thursday, the very groups organized a grand demonstration at Santi Batika in Ratnapark on Thursday.

