Kathmandu, May 30: Foreign Minister Dr Arzu Rana Deuba held a bilateral meeting with her Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Hong Kong today.

Deuba is currently in Hong Kong, China's Special Administrative Region, to attend the signing ceremony of the Convention on the Establishment of the International Organisation for Mediation at the invitation of Minister Wang.

During the meeting, issues related to Nepal-China relations, mutual interests, common concerns and the government, as well as the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Nepal and China, were discussed, according to the secretariat of the Foreign Minister.

Highlighting Nepal’s deep-rooted relations and friendship with China, Deuba expressed her gratitude for China’s long-standing cooperation and coordination in Nepal’s development journey. She expressed Nepal’s expectation of China's continued support in various areas of economic, technical, technology transfer, and foreign direct investment in the coming days.

In response, Minister Wang congratulated the Government of Nepal on successfully concluding the Sagarmatha Sambad. He expressed China’s readiness to cooperate with Nepal in the future in mitigating the impacts of climate change and environmental protection.

He reiterated China’s continued support and commitment to cooperating with Nepal in the future through the international organisation for mediation to be established under the leadership of China.

He urged Nepal to move forward with the implementation of the agreements reached during Prime Minister Oli's recent visit to China. He also accepted Dr Deuba’s invitation to visit Nepal.

Praising the ongoing and proposed programmes under the leadership of Deuba in Nepal's diplomatic sector, Wang extended a special invitation to Deuba on behalf of the Government of China to participate in the Global Leaders’ Meeting on Gender Equality and Women's Empowerment being held in China.

Earlier, Deuba participated, as an observer, in the Signing Ceremony of the Convention on the Establishment of the International Organization for Mediation (IOMed) in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People’s Republic of China.

At the ceremony, convened by the Government of the People’s Republic of China, 32 countries signed the Convention.

The IOMed—in line with the UN Charter—aims to resolve disputes between States, a State and a national of another State, and private parties through mediation.

